Green light for 543 homes on former St Teresa’s Gardens site

Planning permission has been granted for more than 540 homes on the former St Teresa’s Garden site in Dublin’s south inner city.

The long awaited green light was granted by An Bord Pleanála for a mix of 543 social and affordable homes.

The St Teresa’s Gardens complex, close to the Coombe Hospital and South Circular Road, was built in the 1930s, but saw serious decline from the late 1970s as a result of “social, economic and environmental factors”.

The last remaining block of flats was demolished by Dublin City Council in 2016. A previous plan to regenerate the area through a public-private partnership collapsed in 2009 due to the recession.

The development, also known as the Donore Project, is a joint venture between Dublin City Council and the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The development is set to deliver 154 social and 389 cost-rental homes. The latest approval means the LDA now has planning permission for over 3,500 homes on various State-owned sites, some of which are already under construction.

The site covers an area of 4.3 acres and the new homes will be located next to the council’s own development of 54 social homes on Margaret Kennedy Road, which were also built on part of the former St Teresa’s Gardens lands.

The project includes a mix of accommodation types, including 225 one-bedroom apartments, 274 two-bedroom apartments, and 44 three-bedroom apartments.

The approved plans feature arts, culture and community spaces including a creche, café/retail unit and mobility hub, as well as public open spaces and recreational facilities.

The design of the development was scaled down following initial concerns from local residents over the height and scale of the buildings.

The maximum height of the development was reduced from 22 storeys to 15 storeys, and about 100 fewer homes than originally sought.

The site is beside the former Player Wills cigarette factory and Bailey Gibson packaging plant on the South Circular Road.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA, said: “This is fantastic news and will add significantly to the LDA’s growing delivery pipeline.

“I would like to thank Dublin City Council for partnering with us on what is going to be an exciting new development at the heart of the south inner city.

“These homes will form a key part of wider redevelopment plans for the area and we look forward to getting construction under way.”

Dave Dinnigan, Dublin City Council’s Director of Housing Delivery, added: “Dublin City Council welcomes this planning decision by An Bord Pleanála, which will deliver 543 high quality homes on this site.

“We acknowledge the work of the LDA in collaboration with DCC in reaching this important milestone.”