Green light for 41 apartments at Frascati Centre in Blackrock

Artist's impression of how the apartment development at the Frascati Centre might look

Planning permission has been granted for 41 apartments on the site of a rejuvenated shopping centre in south Dublin, despite residents’ claims the development will negatively impact property values in the area.

Phase two of the residential element of the scheme at the Frascati Centre in Blackrock will see the construction of eight two-bed, 18 one-bed and 15 studio units, arranged in a U-shaped block around a central communal courtyard.

In granting permission to IMRF II Frascati Ltd Partnership, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it was satisfied the proposal would not significantly detract from the amenities of the area and found it was consistent with the provisions of the current development plan.

However, in a submission to the local authority, Frascati Park Residents’ Association said the proposed development would lead to a “sharp reduction” and depreciation in the value of their properties.

They also claimed the new apartments would result in a loss of privacy, sunlight and residential amenity.

Residents described the developer’s attempts to mitigate the height of the latest phase through landscaping and orientation as “insufficient” and claimed they continued to experience “high levels of noise pollution” from the Frascati Centre.

“For residents who are affected most severely, this development is a simple transfer of wealth and amenity from their primary residential dwelling to the developer,” their submission states.

Residents are also opposed to separate plans by the same company for a further 98 apartments on the Frascati Centre site, with a decision on this application expected later this year.