Graham Norton in Irish first as he hosts new comedy series for Amazon Prime

Graham Norton is set to host the first Irish original series on Amazon Prime.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, will be hosted by the Irish-born, British-based comic and chat show host and filmed entirely in Ireland. The show will see ten of Ireland’s comedy stars pitted against each other.

The six-part Prime Video comedy will film this spring in Dublin, and will air exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in 2024.

Norton said he was delighted to be working on the ground in Ireland again.

"I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years,” he said.

“I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon Studios, said: “Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven.

“Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene; we can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish Original production.”

The show is the latest adaptation of the successful Amazon Original series in Japan entitled Documental, created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto, who leads 10 comedians betting their own money.

The format became the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy and Germany, and had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, France, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Brazil, and Sweden.