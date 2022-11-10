Grafton Street sparkles as Christmas lights switched on

Tom Maxwell and his daughter Camilla on Grafton Street as the Christmas lights were turned on. Picture: Photocall Ireland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Dublin as the Grafton Street festive lights were switched on in the city.

Traders’ group Dublin Town hosted a live social media broadcast from the balcony of Bewley’s Café at 6.30pm.

The Christmas lights across the city consist of over one million low energy LED light bulbs, over 300,000 individual light bulbs on Grafton Street alone and approximately 4km of lights in total.

DublinTown CEO Richard Guiney said the Christmas lights are the biggest take that they undertake for the cities businesses.

Whatsapp Tom Maxwell and his daughter Camilla on Grafton Street as the Christmas lights were turned on. Picture: Photocall Ireland

“The past few years have been extremely challenging for Dublin city centre businesses,” he added.

"Stores have been gearing up for Christmas and are ready to meet customer needs.

"We all want to see a vibrant capital city and to make that a reality we need to make sure we support city businesses at this vital time of year, and if purchasing on-line the public are encouraged to buy from sites that support Irish jobs.

"Shopping and socialising in the city centre of Dublin under the iconic Christmas lights is a key Christmas experience for many. “We invite everyone to come to town and make new Christmas memories under the magic of the DublinTown Christmas lights.”