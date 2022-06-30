Gold medal hero Ellen Keane taking a dip at Dollymount to launch CRC fundraiser

Ellen Keane at Dollymount to encourage swimmers to Get in the Sea for the CRC, a month-long challenge starting on July 1

Gold medal hero Ellen Keane will be taking a dip at Dublin’s Dollymount Strand tomorrow to launch a fundraising campaign in aid of the Central Remedial Clinic.

The 27-year-old swimmer, from Clontarf, is the first-ever ambassador for Get in the Sea for the CRC, a month-long challenge starting on July 1.

It’s hoped that up to 300 volunteers will take part in 10 swims throughout the month to help raise €50,000 for the clinic’s range of services for people with disabilities.

Participants are encouraged to swim in the sea or a pool – even while away on holidays – to complete the challenge.

Ellen won gold for Ireland in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. She also featured on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars this year.

She said the Central Remedial Clinic holds a special place in her heart as it was where she learned to swim as a child.

“I am happy to support the CRC’s swim as it brings together two things I am passionate about – swimming and advocating for disability rights,” she said.

“I want to get people talking about the rights of people with disabilities and I hope that I can make a difference by using my voice and sharing my experience.

“My hope is that Ireland will become a more inclusive and accessible society, and I want to inspire people with disabilities to go for gold.”

Those signing up for the fundraiser are invited to join Ellen and the CRC team for a “run into the sea” at Dollymount for tomorrow’s launch at 2pm.

The Central Remedial Clinic, which opened in 1951, provides a range of services for more than 4,000 people with disabilities around the country.

You can register for the swimming challenge here