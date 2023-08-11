‘Give morning commuters free transport on trains and buses’, says TD

Commuters need to be encouraged more to use public transport like the Luas, according to one Dublin TD

Dublin commuters should be able to avail of limited free public transport by bus, Dart or Luas, according to one TD.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has called on the Government to invest in free, frequent and green public transport in Budget 2024.

She highlighted a recent report, commissioned by the Department of Transport, that shows 60pc of people surveyed are willing to change how they travel to reduce carbon emissions.

The Red C poll also found that 90pc would swap a short car journey for walking, cycling or public transport, while 67pc would cut back on car usage if confidence in public transport improves.

“There’s an urgent need to make public transport more frequent, more available. We think that you could make it free in the morning and it’d just be over half a billion,” Ms Smith said.

“If you take the revenue taken in from trains, buses and the Luas, it’s €600m-a-year.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the United Nations say this is what we need to be doing to tackle climate change and reduce our emissions.

“Over 100 cities and jurisdictions across the world have introduced it. They’ve all been positive experiences, getting people out of cars. It’s about changing the way we live.”

Ms Smith added that “confidence in the public transport system” would encourage people to get out of their cars and participate in the green transition.

“The government needs to take heed of this data and make an epoch-defining investment in free, frequent, and green train and bus systems, along with walking and cycling infrastructure,” she said.

“People can then play their part in the transition to a sustainable economy where emissions and congestion are reduced.”