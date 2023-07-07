Girl (10) ‘stood between mum and dad to stop assault’, court told

A young girl stood between her father and mother to try and stop him from assaulting her, it has been alleged.

The 10-year-old heard screaming from her bedroom, and when she came downstairs, she saw her father drag her mother into the kitchen and try to kick her on the ground, a court heard.

The assault allegedly took place after the man looked at his wife’s mobile phone and saw birthday wishes from another male.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the matter in the District Court.

The accused, who is in his 30s and cannot be identified to protect his daughter, is charged with seriously assaulting a woman at their home in north Co Dublin on December 13, 2022.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court gardaí received a 999 call from a woman alleging she had been assaulted by her husband.

Sgt McGarrity alleged the man grabbed the woman by the neck and dragged her to the floor, where he tried to get on top of her and struck her on the nose.

Sgt McGarrity said the woman was screaming and her children came downstairs at the noise.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter tried to step between them to prevent the assault.

The woman then tried to leave the house but she was stopped.

When gardaí arrived on the scene, the accused was standing over his wife, the court heard.

The victim suffered red marks to her chest, bruising to her neck and arms and a burn mark to her head, the sergeant alleged, and was very distressed by what had happened.

Judge Dempsey adjourned the case for hearing to a date in September.