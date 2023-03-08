Giant Oscar statue at EPIC Museum as 14 Irish nominees prepare for Academy Awards

A giant Oscar statue is taking up residence at EPIC in the CHQ building ahead of this weekend's Academy Awards

A giant Oscar statue is on display at Dublin’s EPIC Museum this week as 14 Irish nominees prepare for the Academy Awards on Sunday.

To ramp up excitement in advance of the Oscars, the CHQ building will be home to a larger-than-life awards statue from March 8 to 14 - the perfect selfie partner.

EPIC are inviting Oscars fans to visit the CHQ building and view the impressive golden statuette and learn more about Irish American Academy Awards legend, Cedric Gibbons, who designed the iconic prize.

The emigration museum has also added several special ‘Hollywood’ tours for the month of March.

A spokeswoman from EPIC said: “With a record 14 nominations for the Irish at this year’s Oscars, it would appear we’re entering a golden era for Irish filmmaking.

Expand Close The Oscar was designed by Irish-American Cedric Gibbons / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Oscar was designed by Irish-American Cedric Gibbons

“However, Irish people have played crucial roles in Hollywood and beyond for decades and have helped to shape the modern film industry as directors, actors, writers, animators, producers and more.

“Emigrants like Dublin born inventor Lucien Bull were an early pioneer of high-speed photography, without which the Hollywood film industry would not exist.

“Others like the legendary actor, choreographer and Oscar winner Gene Kelly had roots in Ireland, while the original designer of the famous Oscar statuette, Cedric Gibbons, was also a proud member of the Irish diaspora.”

The special film tour will include some interesting stories about the film industry, past and present, to celebrate the success of the Irish as this year’s Oscars.

They will host an Oscars Tour: The Irish in Hollywood on March 9 (3pm), March 11 (10am), and March 12 (4pm).

There will also be a Lights, Camera, Action: The Irish in Hollywood tour in as Gaeilge on March 11 at 10am.

Tickets cost €17.50 per adult, €8.50 per child, €11.50 for teens, €15.50 for students and €16.00 for seniors. Infants go free.