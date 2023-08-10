Get your paws on ‘gold dust’ Coldplay tickets thanks to Dublin dog sanctuary

Holly is currently among the dogs up for adoption at Dogs Aid

A dog sanctuary in north Dublin is raffling a pair of much sought-after Coldplay tickets to raise badly needed funds for the charity.

Dogs Aid, set up in 1987 to help dogs that were unwanted and abandoned in Dublin, is currently operating over capacity.

They are housing around 70 dogs and 50 cats who have no home. At the moment, they have too many animals.

Volunteer Shauna Levins has kindly given up her chance to see Coldplay in Croke Park next year so the animals can live a more comfortable life while waiting for their forever home.

The band quickly sold out all four Dublin dates when tickets went on sale last month, leaving many fans disappointed.

“I was lucky to get two tickets. I originally bought them myself,” Shauna said.

“But then we were talking about fundraising ideas. I thought these tickets are like gold dust, so I decided to raffle them.

“I spend my Saturday at Dogs Aid, it’s all volunteer based. A regular day is cleaning out the cages and we walk the dogs throughout the day.

“We take in dogs and cats who are unwanted so whether they’re surrendered, strayed or cruelty cases.

“Every cent is going to Dogs Aid; it’s greatly needed towards the sanctuary. There are roughly 70 dogs at the moment, and around 50 cats. We’re over capacity,” she added.

Nelson is currently up for adoption at Dogs Aid in north Dublin

Dogs Aid also look after other wildlife including birds, foxes and hedgehogs. They have a no destruction policy, so they never put a recoverable dog or cat down.

As a result, the sanctuary is a permanent home for many forever dogs that are “too old or too bold” to be rehomed.

The animals spend most of the day playing in the grounds of the sanctuary rather than being cooped up in runs.

“Unless they’re really, really sick and it’s inhumane to keep them, they stay for however long they need. There’s a no destruction policy,” Shauna said.

“We keep them at the sanctuary until we can rehome them. They have a safe space until we can find a new owner.

“We keep them for as long as they need, it’s a haven for animals until they get a home.

“Most of them come with names when they’re surrendered. If we find them, we name them based on where they were found.

“There was one found in Corduff so we called him Duff, and another was found near Maxi Zoo, so she was called Maxi,” Shauna added.

According to Dogs Aid, all the animals at the shelter are in need of a second chance. They have been lost, given up or abandoned.

You can donate to Dogs Aid here and be in with the chance to win the Coldplay tickets.