German festival ‘Oktoberfeis’ with an Irish twist coming to Dublin

'Oktoberfeis' will be a modern and innovative fusion of the much-loved German festival with the best of traditional Irish music, food and culture.

The marquee event will take place at the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin 2, Friday 6th October.

Founder Craig Reynolds said: “This new festival idea was inspired by the legendary Munich Oktoberfest. We will capture what is most loved about the iconic German festival while adding an authentic Irish twist throughout.

“Oktoberfeis will cater to everyone, from old school Irish trad fanatics, to mainstream festival goers who are just looking for a good night out. Everyone will have a great time, rest assured.

“All of the best of Ireland combined with what we love most about the German Oktoberfest, such as the long biergarten tables, Steins of Beer, and the best of Irish Music and entertainment.”

This festival promises to combine traditional Bavarian revelry with “a Gaelic twist”.

Attendees can expect exhilarating performances from headliners such as Whistlin' Donkeys, George Murphy & The Rising Sons, and Rake the Ashes across 10 dates from the 9th of September to the 21st of October.

As well as this, attendees can expect Irish trad bands, DJs and dancers, authentic Irish food stalls, roving performers, and an eclectic mix of entertainment and competitions.

Octoberfeis promises to transport visitors to “a world where the energy of traditional Irish music seamlessly merges with the festive atmosphere of the original German beer festival”.

The nationwide line-up includes:

Carrick on Shannon, The Landmark Hotel - Sat 9th Sept

Arklow, Arklow Bay Hotel - Sat 16th Sept

Castlebar, Royal Theatre - Sat 16th Sept

Omagh, Mellon Country Inn - Fri 22nd Sept

Letterkenny, The Clanree Hotel - Sat 30th Sept

Cork, Rochestown Park Hotel - Sat 30th Sept

Dublin, RDS Simmonscourt - Fri 6th October

Newry, Canal Court Hotel - Sat 7th Oct

Killarney, Gleneagle INEC Arena - Sat 14th Oct

West Cork, Parkway Hotel - Sat 21st Oct

Tickets for Oktoberfeis are now available for purchase at the festival's official website. Prices start from €25.