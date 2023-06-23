Gardaí seize €120,000 worth of suspected ketamine in west Dublin

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí stopped and searched a male teenager, aged in his late teens, in the Corkagh Park estate, Clondalkin, yesterday evening.

Investigators said the teenager was found “to be in possession of approximately €600 worth of suspected cannabis”. He was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been released pending further investigations.

However, in a follow-up search of the area, €120,000 was found “hidden in undergrowth”.

“As a result of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, Gardaí from the Clondalkin District Drug Unit assisted by Gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit conducted an operation at Corkagh Park on Thursday 22nd June 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“At approximately 6pm, Gardaí searched a male in his late teens who was found to be in possession of approximately €600 worth of suspected cannabis. This male was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been released pending further investigations.

“During a follow-up search of the immediate area, Gardaí seized a package hidden in undergrowth which contained approximately €120,000 of suspected ketamine.”

Gardaí said all of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis and investigations are ongoing.