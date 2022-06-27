Gardai launch investigation after ‘40 cars vandalised’ in Clontarf

A scratch along the entire length of one of the cars vandalised in Clontarf

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage after several vehicles were vandalised on Clontarf’s coast road over the weekend.

It has been claimed more than 40 cars were “scratched with a sharp implement” after midnight on Saturday, on the section of Clontarf Road between the Dublin Bus depot and the wooden bridge at Bull Wall.

Psychotherapist Rebecca Browne, whose car was targeted, issued an appeal on social media, asking residents living along the seafront to check CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

Ms Browne said she was “disappointed” to discover the damage to her car on Sunday morning and claimed a neighbour’s car mirror had also been vandalised in recent weeks.

“It appears that whoever was responsible indiscriminately scratched every car parked along the road that night,” she said.

“It looked like they simply walked down the line with a key or something sharp – it’s just mindless.”

She said the scratch is across the entire length of her car and she has no idea how much it will cost to repair.

Expand Close Over 40 cars were said to have been damaged in the incident / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Over 40 cars were said to have been damaged in the incident

A spokesperson for Clontarf Residents’ Association said they had received reports of damage to a number of parked cars and urged people with CCTV footage to contact gardaí.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said vandalism of cars had previously been a problem in the area but had been dealt with effectively by gardaí.

“I would urge people to contact Clontarf gardaí if they see anything as the station is open 24 hours a day,” she said.

“There aren’t too many people around here late at night, so it makes it easier to catch those who are up to no good.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Clontarf Road at approximately 11.30am on Sunday, June 26. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”