Gardaí investigating attack on makeshift refugee camp in Dublin as protesters gather for second night

Gardaí are investigating the incident on Sandwith Street in the city centre on Thursday

Gardaí are investigating an attack on a makeshift refugee camp in Dublin which broke out on Thursday evening as pro and anti-immigrant protesters convened on the site for a second night.

There is a large garda presence currently on Sandwith Street in the city centre where a tent community has sprung up since the government announced in recent months it did not have the capability of housing all asylum seekers that are arriving in Ireland.

Opposing groups of protesters could be seen facing off with a line of Gardaí in between them to ensure they did not clash. Protests at the incident have been without violence and no arrests have been made tonight, Gardaí said.

The incident on Thursday followed an anti-immigration group surrounding the tents of refugees living rough in the area

The large group proceeded to shout slurs and abuse at the refugees, while tearing down signs and posters around the camp.

Gardaí attended the incident, however no formal complaints have been made.

A number of refugees are living in tents at the site as they have been provided with no accommodation by the State, which is struggling to accommodate new arrivals.

In a video circulating on social media, the group is heard shouting “this is my country”. In the video, one man breaks a piece off the metal railings and swings the object around, hitting a number of people.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at Sandwith Street, Dublin 2 on the evening of Thursday, May 11, 2023. No formal complaints were made to Gardaí.

“Gardaí are aware of footage being circulated on social media which occurred in the Sandwith Street area and an investigation into this incident is being carried out at Pearse Street Garda Station.”

Official figures show that, as of May 9, that there are 581 International Protection applicants to whom the Department of Integration has been unable to offer accommodation.

Ireland is currently accommodating more than 84,000 refugees, including those fleeing Ukraine and the International Protection applicants.​

The Department of Integration said it “deplores any violent incidents or intimidation towards international protection applicants”.

“Access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained at present, particularly for International Protection applicants. The Department is availing of all offers of accommodation made to it, including the use of repurposed buildings and tented accommodation, to address the accommodation shortfall.

“Since the beginning of 2023, more than 5,300 bed spaces have been brought into use for International Protection applicants, alongside more than 5,000 beds for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“The Department is working to secure further accommodation and hopes to deliver significant capacity in the coming weeks to alleviate the shortages being experienced presently,” their spokesperson said.