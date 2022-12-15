Gardai help manage crowds as 3,000 people queue at 4am for Capuchin hampers

Gardaí stepped in to control a crowd of 3,000 people queuing for Christmas hampers at the Capuchin Centre in Dublin, as the demand for help reached a peak.

Queues began to form in freezing temperatures outside the centre on Bow Street at 4.15am on Wednesday.

The centre distributes food hampers every week to those in need, however, yesterday the centre was also disturbing tickets for its Christmas hamper for next Tuesday.

Alan Bailey, manager of the Capuchin Day Centre said: “On a few occasions throughout the morning gardaí had advised us to stop giving out the tickets so they could re-align the queue.

“The queues were that heavy and big, they feared for the safety of people in the queue.

“It’s a very narrow street, with traffic going up and down and hoards of people queuing on the footpath. I think they were afraid there could be an accident.”

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they were present at the centre “in a crowd management capacity”.

The centre would normally distribute around 1,100 food parcels on a Wednesday morning, but due to the demand for Christmas hamper tickets, it distributed 3,000 food parcels.

Last Christmas it distributed 2,600 tickets for Christmas hampers.

“The queue started outside the centre at 4.15am. We had a huge number of people that normally wouldn’t be there,” said Mr Bailey.

Staff arrive at the centre around 6am to pack the food parcels, however, the centre opened an hour early to begin distributing to people standing in the cold.

“We started giving out the parcels at 7am because we could see the queue was building up at that stage. We would normally start at 8, but it was building up that much.

“We don’t ask who, what or why, if you are queuing at four in the morning you do need help,” Mr Bailey added.

By 8.30am the centre had distributed the 1,300 parcels, and by 11am the 3,000 parcels were gone, as well as the 3,000 tickets for next week’s Christmas hamper.

“We will always have something to give, we will never let anyone walk away hungry or without. That’s our ethos, always,” said Mr Bailey.

The homeless centre is experiencing a higher demand for its services this year.

Each day it serves a three-course lunch from 12.30pm until 3pm. “We served 644 lunches yesterday, so that will give you an idea of the demand,” said Mr Bailey.

A full policing plan has been put in place for next Tuesday when the 3,000 people with tickets will collect their Christmas hamper, funded through donations.