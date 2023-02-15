Gardaí appealing for witnesses after man (60s) found with serious injuries in Dublin

A man is in a critical condition after being found in Swords with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the man in Dublin yesterday.

At around 2.30pm, the man aged in his 60s was discovered on a walkway off the R132, beside the Malahide Road roundabout, in Swords.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital gardaí say his condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at this time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.