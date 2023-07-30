Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a serious assault on a man (30s) in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a serious assault in Dublin in the early hours of this morning which has left a man hospitalised.

Gardaí in Santry are investigating the incident.

A garda statement said that at approximately 4.30am, a man received serious injuries during the course of an assault on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene on the Larkhill Road was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

An investigation is currently underway at Santry Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí, the garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”