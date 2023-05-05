Gardaí appeal for 81-year-old man missing from his Dublin home

Joe Scally (81) has been missing from his home in Raheny since May 3

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a man who went missing from his Dublin home earlier this week.

Joe Scally, aged 81, has been missing from his home in the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday, May 3.

Mr Scally is described as being about 5 ft 11 in height, of strong build, with grey short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers and his disappearance has sparked concern from family members.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.