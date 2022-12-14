Garda probe after goats injured in Howth dog attack

Fines totalling €300 were issued following the attack on the goats in Howth. Pic: Stock image/Getty

Gardaí are investigating after a number of goats were attacked by a dog in north Dublin over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Howth around 3.30pm on Saturday and a number of goats suffered injuries.

The incident was followed up by the dog warden and three fines, totalling €300, were issued under the Control of Dogs Act following the attack.

“Gardaí have received a report of an incident involving a dog attack on livestock in Howth, Co. Dublin, on December 10, 2022,” a statement from gardaí said. Enquiries are ongoing.

A statement from the local authority added: “Fingal County Council would like to remind dog walkers that dogs must be under effectual control at all times. This is particularly important when near livestock.

“Wardens are operating on a strict, zero tolerance policy in relation to any dog owners who are in breach of the Control of Dogs Act 1986, including being off lead in places where they should be on lead in accordance with the Fingal bye-laws.”

The council issued 40 fines last week for offences under the Control of Dogs Act 1986.

Four of these fines were for restricted breed dogs not wearing muzzles, and 23 for dogs off the lead where there is an on-lead sign.