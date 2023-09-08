Garda and council checkpoint targets illegal dumping in Dublin region

Gardai and council staff conducted the checkpoint operation in Fingal. Pic: Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána have carried out a checkpoint operation targeting illegal dumping.

The intelligence-led checkpoint was conducted in Fingal, in an area known for significant illegal waste activity.

The checkpoints were located both northbound and southbound on a main artery within close proximity to the M1 to capture waste movements within the area and en-route to other counties outside of Fingal.

According to Dublin City Council: “Multi-agency operations such as this have a positive deterrent effect on criminality, help to raise awareness, and lead to positive outcomes relating not only to waste, but other offences also.”

This operation included An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority, Fingal County Council’s Waste Enforcement Section, Dublin City Council’s Waste Enforcement Section, and the National Trans Frontier Shipment Office (NTFSO).

DCC coordinated a multi-agency checkpoint operation for the Eastern Midlands WERLA (Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority).

The operation was coordinated on behalf of An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Metropolitan Region’s Multi-Agency Forum.

The Eastern Midlands WERLA will continue to support garda multi-regional networks by building on their established links supporting a co-ordinated approach to waste enforcement across the region.

An Garda Síochána has been approached by Independent.ie for further comment.