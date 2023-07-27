GAA star Philly McMahon and chef Adrian Martin put Dublin-Cavan twist on Japanese inspired café

GAA star Philly McMahon and Chef Adrian Martin have put their own put Dublin-Cavan twist on Japanese breakfast in their new café,.

The pair opened a cafe called Wobble in Finglas eight weeks ago. It’s below a gym and specialises in soufflé pancakes.

Philly told Independent.ie: “During Covid we couldn’t operate the gym, but we still had to pay rent. So, we looked at what industries were allowed, and we reached out to the White Moose. They were there for a couple of years and this year we changed it up a little bit.

“Adrian and I developed a concept, we looked at taking over the café. The idea was based around soufflé pancakes which are Japanese. We wanted to put an Irish twist on it, a little bit of a Dublin-Cavan twist.

“We’ve been open now for eight weeks and we’re getting all the pieces together. It’s doing really well; we’re really pleased with it, and we hope it keeps growing.”

By working with Cavan man Adrian, Philly noticed that he is actually stingier than him, but together, the dynamic duo are passionate about their cafe and they’re hoping to go from strength to strength.

Nutella stuffed French toast, berry compote, white chocolate and whipped mascarpone at Wobble.

“The old joke of Cavan people being stingy, I'm probably the one who keeps the strings tighter. Adrian is a bit looser when it comes to spending, it’s a nice balance.

“We’re both really ambitious and hardworking. He’s young, I’m not young but we want to get to a stage where we’ve created something really good in the industry and be really proud of it.

“We said we’d have healthy options on the menu. There’s soufflé pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and French toast. The pancakes are light, after eating them you’d feel like they’re healthy.

“We’ve breakfast baps and full Irish breakfasts. Adrian has tried to use his Northern roots and I’ve tried to use my North Dublin roots so we’ve the likes of potato farls too to make it more unique. We've got special toasties, overnight oats, and we’ve smoothies.

“You can go to the gym and once you’ve trained, you can go into Wobble. You can have your coffee, sit outside, it’s really nice.

“It makes us so happy to see people wobbling the plates, those experiences, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Even though Philly is Dublin through and through, he’s opening his doors to anyone no matter where they're from, even if you’re from Kerry.

“Weirdly enough we get GAA fans coming in ahead of the games. The last game we were bombarded. I was told not to put up any posters that I’d be here.

“It’s really nice to have kids coming up to me and asking for pictures. It’s great to see fans from all over the country supporting us. We’ve had people from Armagh, Derry, and Kilkenny.

“You see them in their county colours so it’s nice that they’re coming here during their trip to Dublin.

“We’ll ban Kerry fans this weekend, no, we’ll welcome them all, don’t worry. Once they’re paying for their food and they’re polite we’ll be all right. We’ll give them good service and good food.

“That’s what sport is all about, especially with GAA and people from all corners of the country, all walks of life coming in,” he said.