‘Full-time garda station needed on O’Connell Street as part of five-point plan’, TD says

A Dublin TD says the planned garda office on O’Connell Street should be upgraded to a 24-hour station as part of any future plans for the capital’s main thoroughfare.

Gary Gannon, Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central, sees greater policing in the area as a crucial part of a five-point action plan on the future of the street.

“It’s vital the proposed garda office on O’Connell Street is upgraded to a full-time, 24-hour station,” he said.

The TD also wants to see the rejuvenation of architecture and more licencing restrictions on the street, which was the subject of a recent damning RTÉ PrimeTime investigation.

“I am calling for a report on derelict buildings on O’Connell Street and a full briefing on the status of the Carlton Cinema site, which has been derelict for more than 40 years,” Mr Gannon said.

“I will also be requesting a timeline for the reopening of the Clerys building, while there should be a long-term vision to extend the proposed Parnell Square Cultural Quarter.

“Further restrictions on certain businesses opening in future, including casinos, convenience stores and fast-food outlets, should also be put in place,” he added.

Deputy Gannon also put his weight behind calls for a directly elected Dublin mayor with executive powers, “who would be accountable to the Government and the public”.

“The reality is that councillors only have an illusion of power, with unelected officials making decisions they’ll never be held accountable for,” he said.

“Issues such as dereliction, persistent littering and drug-dealing have been decades in the making and are a result of lack of leadership in the city.

“Measures to address the underlying causes of drug use, including health-led supports and treatment for those suffering from addiction, are also needed.”

The Social Democrats TD also wants to see bus and rail timetables altered in advance of late night club closing times being extended.

“The reform of our licensing laws next year will require advance planning to ensure there are late-night public transport services and additional policing resources in place,” he added.

Mr Gannon’s ‘Fighting for O’Connell Street’ public meeting takes place at 7pm on Wednesday, November 16, in Wynn’s Hotel, Abbey Street.