From Marty Morrissey to flying carpets – everything you need to know about Panto season in Dublin

Marty Morrissey stars as the Magic Mirror in Snow White at the National Stadium

It’s official, the lights on Grafton Street have been turned on and it’s only a matter of time until the Christmas markets, Santa visits and shopping trips are in full swing.

It’s a time for family and friends to come together and share in some festive cheer. For many, that means one thing – panto season. This year, there’s plenty of choice for those eager for some catchy songs and festive mayhem on stage.

The Jungle Book, Gaiety Theatre

For the bare necessities of life, look no further than this year’s Gaiety pantomime. Join in on a tropical adventure with Mowgli, the man-child, as he swings and sings his way through this jungle journey. Expect lots of monkey-business and ‘hiss-sterical’ shenanigans from all your favourite animal friends.

Running from from November 27 until January 8, 2023.

Snow White, National Stadium

Starring Ireland AM presenter Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages, Rob Murphy as Buffy, and Miss Ireland Pamela Uba as the Fairy Godmother. But all eyes will likely be on RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey taking on the pre-recorded role of the ‘Magic Mirror’.

From December 13 until January 8, 2023.

Olly, Polly & the Beanstalk, Olympia Theatre

Starring Fair City’s Ryan Andrews, social media personality James Patrice, the West End’s Rob Vickers, and Conor McGregor’s sister Erin, this spin on the classic tale promises laughter and fabulous dances.

From December 21 until January 8, 2023.

Aladdin, Liberty Hall Theatre

Go on a magical carpet ride with Dame Nellie Twankey, Aladdin and Wishee Washee for lots of fun and mayhem. When Aladdin, played by Jake Carter, meets Princess Jasmine (Emma Jenkins), it’s love at first sight before an evil magician comes calling. But with the help of a Genie and some traditional panto fun, love will find a way.

From December 21 to December 30.

Hansel and Gretel, The Helix, DCU

The Helix Panto is back with a bang. Join Hansel and Gretel as they journey through the magical pantosphere with a fun, fresh and magical new script. The panto promises a hilarious production with plenty of twists, turns and adventure for all the family to enjoy.

Running from November 25 until January 15, 2023.

Sleeping Beauty, The Civic, Tallaght

This spellbinding classic begins with an 18th birthday party, where the beautiful Princess Aurora (Keila Ana Whelan) pricks her finger on a spindle wheel cursed by the evil Maleficent. The Good Queen (Sarah Harvey) casts a spell to break the curse – the Princess can only be woken by true love’s kiss.

Starring Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong as the glamorous baddie, Voice Of Ireland star Kevin Keeley as the loveable Tickles, while Dame Dottie, played by Robert Downes, is outrageous as ever.

From December 7 until January 8, 2023.

Little Red Riding Hood, Mill Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

This one-hour panto is packed with colourful costumes, sparkling songs, dazzling dance routines and enough laughs to keep the whole family buzzing.

From December 8 until January 8, 2023.

And for something a little different ...

Toy Show The Musical, Convention Centre

On the eve of the Late Late Toy Show, twelve-year-old Nell Mooney is determined to recreate her mam’s favourite Toy Show traditions, but disaster strikes. With the entire Toy Show in jeopardy, Nell and the local kids must find a way to save the night and keep everyone’s favourite TV show alive.

Running from December 10 until December 31.