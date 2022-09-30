From festive lights to themed toilet roll – Christmas comes early in one part of Tallaght

A month out from Halloween, but the Christmas tree is already up

The Christmas lights are already up at Anita Daynes' house in Tallaght

We’re still a month away from Halloween, but for one Dublin mum, the build-up to Christmas has already started.

Anita Daynes, from Tallaght, has put up her Christmas lights for her son, who has non-verbal autism.

The mum-of-three has channelled her inner Danny DeVito from Deck the Halls and decorated her house from head to toe in everything red, green, bright and sparkly.

It’s not just the outside she’s adorned with Christmas lights. Anita has everything sorted on the inside too, right down to the Christmas themed toilet paper and the Elf designed bed sheets.

“I love Christmas. My youngest little fella is five and he has non-verbal autism,” she said.

“I leave a set of lights on around the back wall all year round, I put them on every night for him. He’ll sit out in the garden on his little chair and just gaze at them. He’s mesmerised.

“I’ve three kids now, the eldest is 21. Then there’s Leighton, who is five, and Kallan who is six. Both have their Santa lists written already.

“Kallan comes down in the morning and says: ‘Alexa, put on Christmas music’, and he goes around singing all the songs.

“They’ve the Christmas jumpers, it’s a bit early now, but he had one on last week. Kallan loves Christmas too, but the 21-year-old, she thinks I’m bonkers.

“Last year Santy dropped his glove here and they’re wondering if he’ll collect it this year. He dropped his sleigh license too so we’re leaving them all out in case he wants them back. They love it.”

Anita had the best Christmases ever as a child, but her family never put up the decorations until the week before the 25th. When she moved out and had her own family, she decided to do things a bit differently.

Expand Close Christmas towels and festive toilet roll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christmas towels and festive toilet roll

“I started to go all out with the lights to keep my kids happy. I’ve the whole house done. There’s the Christmas toilet roll, the bathmats and the Christmas towels.

“My parents only live 20 houses down, so all the neighbours know me. I was a week late putting them up this year. I’ve half the presents wrapped already under the Christmas tree.

“Our neighbours have had a baby, so I’ve said if the lights are flashing in the window to let me know. The fella on the other side keeps thinking the flashing lights are an ambulance coming up the road.”

Even though there’s a cost of living crisis impacting energy costs, Anita isn’t too worried as long as her kids are happy.

“Some of the lights are battery operated,” she said. “Obviously, I won’t know how much it’ll be until my bill comes in December, but at the end of the day I don’t really mind.

“I pay my own bills so once the kids are happy, I don’t really care. Last year it didn’t cost too much. I turn the lights on when it gets dark and I turn them off about 10pm.”