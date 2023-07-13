Friends of murdered Brazilian woman Priscila Leonardi say: ‘We want answers over her death’ as protest planned for embassy

Ms Leonardi, who had worked here since 2019, had gone back to her native country for a brief visit, but was found dead there last week

Friends of Priscila Leonardi have said they are heartbroken following her murder in Brazil.

Ms Leonardi had been working in Ireland since 2019 and returned home to Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil, for a month-long visit.

Last week a fisherman discovered a body on the banks of the Ibirapuita River in Alegrete. It was later confirmed by police to be that of Ms Leonardi, who had been missing since June 19.

She was found with a ribbon-like lanyard around her neck, and injuries consistent with beating.

According to her friend, who wished to remain anonymous, Ms Leonardi (40) went back to the South American country to collect the last of her belongings.

“We worked together; we were very close. We were a part of each other's lives,” said the friend.

“Priscila was a lovely person. She had a very tough life, she lost both of her parents when she was quite young. She was motivated, hard-working. She had a lot of dreams and plans for her life. She wanted to find her love and build a family.

“She was genuine, she’d never talk bad about anyone. She was a peaceful person, and she had a beautiful smile. She was polite, honest, and transparent in every step of her life.

“She was excited to take on a business degree in Ireland. She graduated as a nurse in Brazil beforehand. She worked in a nursing home in Dun Laoghaire for two years, it was her last job here.

“It’s a tragedy, it’s very painful for us. It’s tough for all of us. She went over to collect the last of her belongings she left there before she moved to Ireland.”

Local media reports that the police are investigating whether Ms Leonardi was killed over an inheritance dispute.

She was laid to rest in her hometown last Friday with tributes continuing to pour in to remember the nurse.

Friends of Ms Leonardi are encouraging people to wear black shirts and attend a protest outside the Brazilian embassy in Dublin next Monday to demand answers.

“We’re going to go in front of the Brazilian embassy and fight for justice. We want answers. It’s been over 20 days. The police in Brazil say that they’re investigating, but we’ve no answers about Priscila and her disappearance,” said Ms Leonardi’s friend.

“It's very strange – the police never reached out to us, asked us who was close to her. It’s not acceptable. She died in the most horrible way.

A protest in memory of Priscila Leonardi has been organised for on Monday, July 17

“There won’t just be people from Ireland at this protest. Her friends from places like Portugal, Croatia, Spain, and Bolivia will be there. We’re getting together to make this happen on Monday.

“We want to know why she died and who did it to her. The police in Brazil are very slow. It’s not new that there’s a lot of corruption and with a case like this, it could be forgotten very easily.

“We’re afraid to tell our names publicly because we don’t know what happened to her. We have to protect ourselves.

“Priscila had no close family, both her parents are dead. She had some relatives in her hometown, but she did not have a close relationship with them. Her friends became her family, she was very social, and she made friends with people all over the world. We want to help with this case.

“Anyone can join the protest. We want justice. We want people to know that she was loved by us, and she was supported by people from all over the world.

“It’s a way for us to highlight violence against women. People can wear black on the day. The embassy didn’t show us much support, they didn’t really help (considering Ireland) was the country she was living in.”