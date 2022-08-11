Fresh plans for hundreds of homes on well-known Players site in Dublin 8

Artist's impression of how the homes on the Bailey Gibson and Player Wills site would look

Fresh plans to develop hundreds of homes in Dublin 8 have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The second Strategic Housing Development (SHD) application for the South Circular Road lands comes after a previous permission granted in 2020 was held up by a judicial review.

Aspects the case have been referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) by the High Court, with a determination awaited.

Hines, owners of the Bailey Gibson and Player Wills site, said they had made the latest submission in the interim in a bid to get started on “the long overdue” development.

The proposal will see 345 residential units across five buildings, ranging in height from two to seven storeys. Two blocks previously proposed as build-to-rent will now be build-to-sell, representing 15pc of the scheme.

The majority of the homes (292) will be build-to-rent, with 10pc of the overall development designated for social housing.

Hines said there would be “a positive community and social dividend” from the project, including a new all-weather playing pitch, public park, boulevard, plaza, shops and restaurants.

Ancillary community facilities, such as a creche, also feature in the plans.

A statement on the Bailey Gibson and Player Wills project website says: “There is an acute demand for high quality residential accommodation in Dublin.

“We remain fully committed to Dublin 8 and to delivering this sustainable development that can address the demand for badly needed housing in this area.”

The development of the Bailey Gibson and Player Wills sites is seen as a key element of the overall regeneration of the area.

The Land Development Agency (LDA), in partnership with Dublin City Council, is currently progressing a masterplan to deliver up to 550 homes on the site of the former St Teresa’s Gardens flats complex.

Known as the Donore Project, the scheme will offer a mix of social and affordable homes, with a planning application to An Bord Pleanála expected before the end of the year.