Fresh calls for name and uniform of the Artane Band to be changed

Councillor Mannix Flynn (right) at a previous protest against the Artane Band. He has made fresh calls for the name and uniform to be changed

Former pupils of the Artane Industrial School are calling for the name and uniform of the Artane Band to be changed as it represents a “symbol” of historical abuse.

A litany of child sexual abuse at the hands of the Christian Brothers was uncovered at the Artane institution, which operated from 1870 to 1969.

A motion to remove the name and uniform of the Artane Band has been put forward by councillor Mannix Flynn and will be discussed at Monday’s Dublin City Council meeting.

Councillor Flynn, who suffered abuse as a child in industrial schools in the late 1960s, has said it is “unacceptable” for the band to still carry the uniform and name.

Last year, councillors voted in favour of a separate motion to remove Dublin’s Lord Mayor as a patron of the band.

“Survivors of those institutions were deeply traumatised. They stand in the uniform that is disgraced. They stand in a uniform that represents absolute horror,” said cllr Flynn.

The Artane Band has been a regular fixture at Croke Park, playing before matches on All-Ireland final days.

“Most the people that I represent that were in that institution can’t look at a GAA match, they can't look at the All-Ireland because of this. It’s grotesque,” cllr Flynn added.

“Children were starved, children were brought out and exploited to play at the GAA games, starving with hunger.

“It is no longer appropriate that the Artane band march in the uniform of the institution or carry the name of the institution. That is retriggering for many people.

“It is unacceptable in this day and age. The Christian brothers, the owners of the Artane Band and the GAA are absolutely out of step with present day thinking.”

The band severed its ties with Artane Industrial School after the school closed in 1969. The membership of the band was opened up, “ensuring a seamless transition from school band to community band”.

Councillor Flynn has previously said his objection “was never about the children in the band, it’s about the band the children are in”.

“We are not saying to close down the band, we are saying to change the name so we don’t have to put up with this situation,” he said.

“Why would they want to keep such a history and keep this terrible wound open?”