Fresh appeal for Dublin properties to house Ukrainian refugees for €800 per month

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD at the fresh appeal for unoccupied properties to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Those with unoccupied properties in Dublin are being offered €800 per month to give them up temporarily for Ukrainians fleeing war.

Those willing to provide unoccupied houses, apartments or holiday homes can avail of a tax-free payment, available from December 1st.

More than 60,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since February and the vast majority need accommodation, according to a joint statement from Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The €800 per month is a tax-free recognition payment and is available from the Department of Social Protection to those who offer accommodation to Ukrainians.

Under the programme, the local council will take offers of houses, apartments or holiday homes for temporary accommodation.

The council will liaise with owners to assess suitability, and arrange for their use by Ukrainian people and families.

Those who offer a property can expect to be contacted by the local authority within five working days and an assessment of the property will be carried out shortly after.

The assessment is to ensure the property is habitable and to get some details so it can be matched to the most appropriate person or family.

The call out is only for empty homes which have its own entrance door and all the main facilities required for independent living.

It also must be in liveable condition for a period of about six months. Property owners can offer homes at offerahome.ie or by contacting the relevant local authority.

“Irish people have shown incredible support for the people of Ukraine,” said Frank Curran, Chief Executive at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

“We know people are very anxious to help where they can so we’re appealing to anybody who has a house, apartment, or holiday home they’re not using to consider offering it to those who need shelter and safety from war.

“We understand it can be daunting to offer a property to someone you don’t know. That is why local authorities will work with you throughout the process and be there to offer support.

“If you have a property that is otherwise going to be empty this winter, please consider offering it for those who badly need a safe home for a while,” he added.