Free vapes given out in Dublin pubs and nightclubs labelled as ‘nasty, cheap marketing’

Free vapes have been handed out in a number of Dublin pubs and nightclubs

Vapes being handed out for free in Dublin pubs and nightclubs in exchange for social media exposure, has been labelled as “nasty, cheap marketing”.

Salt Vape Ireland recently carried out the promotion in at least five separate venues in the capital, offering people free vapes in exchange for a follow on their Instagram page.

However, Chris Macey, Director of Advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation, has hit out at the practice.

“It is absolutely shocking from the Irish Heart Foundation’s point of view. This nasty, cheap marketing is going to addict young people, it’s just wrong,” he said.

“The value of e-cigarettes lies in helping long term smokers who can’t quit. No good can come from addicting young people to nicotine, most of these people would be non-smokers, so it’s not as if they’re trying to quit.

“A whole new generation is being addicted to nicotine. They’re more vulnerable to nasty marketing tricks like this one while they’re out socialising. There needs to be regulations to sack this out, it’s a shocking practice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Professor Luke Clancy, Director General at Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland, believes more people will eventually take up smoking due to e-cigarettes.

Regarding the Salt Vape campaign, Prof Clancy said: “It’s not illegal as far as I know, but is it a good idea? Well, it is if you want to sell vapes, which they do.

“They are acting within the rules to sell their product and addict as many people as possible. Whether they should be allowed to do so is a different question.

“In my opinion, our government has been really backward in protecting people against addiction to these vapes.

“It’s not illegal to sell them to children, it’s not illegal that they’re targeting teens on social media, they’re now more popular than cigarettes among 16-year-olds.

“The effect of e-cigarettes in the future, as far as I can see, is there’ll be more people smoking and that’s a bad thing.

“Teen smoking rates fell over the past 25 years, but are starting to rise again. It’s not fully clear why, but the strong suspicion is that it’s e-cigarettes acting as a gateway,” he added.

Both Mr Macey and Professor Clancy believe the health of young people is being put at risk because of e-cigarettes and called on the government to act.

Expand Close Vaping is becoming increasingly popular among young adults / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vaping is becoming increasingly popular among young adults

Read More

“The health of young people and children is involved; you have to do something about it. The Department of Health isn’t doing enough and needs to get their act together,” Mr Macey said.

“We want very strong regulations. The government is making a big virtue out of banning the sale of vapes to under-18s, but they need to go a lot further than that.

“We want all flavours banned, we want plain packets because the packs are designed to appeal to young people. We want a blanket ban on all advertising and we want the sale of vaping to rise to people over 21 as well.

“E-cigarettes are far from safe, they can damage the heart, blood vessels and the lungs. Exposure to nicotine can have long-term damaging effects on brain development.

“If you look at the international vaping industry, they promote vaping as a tool to help long-term smokers quit. But at the same time, the marketers are targeting young people and getting away with it.

“Teenagers who vape are three to five times more likely to move onto cigarettes.”

Prof Clancy added: “E-cigarette use is rising among children and the government is taking no action. We’re one of the few that hasn’t.

“The government is trying to pass a bill banning the sale of vapes to under-18s. Even if that law existed, advertising and sponsorship would still be allowed.

“We’ve been following smoking in children for 25 years. In 2019, for the first time in those 25 years, smoking went up in 16-year-olds, we attribute that to e-cigarettes,” he added.

In a statement, Salt Vape Ireland said the promotional activity was an attempt “engage with our core customers (over-18s) and is aimed at people who are already smokers/vapers”.

“While there is currently no legislation directing over-18 purchases, we firmly believe this category should only engage with over-18s,” the statement said.

“Salt Vapes are a 100pc recyclable device and come with a child lock and nicotine-free flavours.”