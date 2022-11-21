Free ‘gold’ bar for chocolate lovers in new Dublin pop-up shop

Lindt's pick 'n' mix section will be available in their pop-up store in Dublin

Chocolate lovers in Dublin will be channelling their inner Charlie Bucket for the opening on a new pop-up store at the end of the month.

Roald Dahl’s fictional hero got a golden ticket, but the first 100 lucky customers at Lindt’s new store will be rewarded with gold bars.

The Swiss confectionery company is opening a new pop-up shop for Christmas, and the first people to make a purchase receive a free Lindt Gold Bar.

On top of that, every Wednesday will see the first 100 customers receive a mystery free gift.

Lindt was founded in 1845 in Kilchberg, Switzerland, by Rodolphe Lindt, a politician’s son.

Their famous LINDOR recipe was eventually born in 1949, shortly after the Second World War, when master chocolatiers were tasked with inventing a tasty way to entice new customers.

The new pop-up shop, located at 2 South Anne Street, will open from November 30 until December 21, offering everything from bars, sharing boxes and gifts to LINDOR truffles and blended cocoa, including the iconic Lindt Teddy at Christmas.

The store will have a dedicated LINDOR pick n’ mix section, as well as personalisation of Lindt Teddys available in store on Saturday, December 3 and 10, from 12-4pm.