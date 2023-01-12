Free chocolate for Dublin commuters on Blue Monday

Dublin commuters are in for a treat on Blue Monday, known as the saddest day of the year, on January 16.

Anyone commuting through Connolly Station next Monday morning can enjoy a free bar of chocolate to brighten up their day.

This random act of Blue Monday kindness is all thanks to Lindt who are giving out free Lindor chocolate bars for those taking the Dart on their morning commute.

The third week in January is when we are at our lowest – the weather is bitter, the days are dark, and we haven’t been paid since before Christmas.

It is also said to be the time motivation wanes and New Year’s resolutions start failing - so it might be the perfect time for a chocolate treat.

Dr Cliff Arnall, a tutor at Cardiff University’s Centre for Lifelong Learning, produced the concept of Blue Monday in 2005.

He calculated it using a series of factors, such as days since last pay day, days until the next Bank Holiday, average temperature, hours of daylight and numbers of nights in.

So, with this in mind, the world-famous Swiss chocolate brand has decided to hand out free bars of chocolate to the public to give them a little pep in their step on the most depressing day of the year.

They’ll be putting a smile on the faces of commuters between 7.30am and 12pm in Connolly Station on Monday, January 16.