Four new songs about Dublin’s Docklands to be performed at the Bord Gáis Theatre

The four songs celebrate different areas of Dublin's Docklands

Four new songs about Dublin’s Docklands will be performed at the Bord Gáis Theatre this summer.

Dublin City Council (DCC) announced that tickets have gone on sale for Sing a Song of Docklands on May 21.

DCC and partners Sing Ireland, supported by Creative Ireland, created four new songs with the local communities of the Docklands.

Sing a Song of Docklands is from the vision of David Brophy, and each song was created alongside schools, youth groups, residents and other community groups.

The songs celebrate and connect the communities of old and new Irish that make the Docklands a dynamic and vibrant gateway to the city.

Dermot O’Callaghan, CEO of Sing Ireland, said: “This event and project celebrate the rich song tradition of Dublin and the Docks.

“Singing together has an incredible power to unite and create belonging and this work has shown that in its reach to many Dublin people and singing groups.

“When we raise our voices together we can reflect, we can bring joy and we are reminded of our shared humanity and desire to connect.”

Sing a Song of Docklands will celebrate this work and also see local communities performing on the Bord Gáis stage, some for the very first time.

The four new songs will be performed by Sing Ireland affiliate choirs Kings Hospital School Choir, Cór na nÓg, Guinness Choir and Maryfield College Choir, with guest supporting acts Jerry Fish, DJ Robbie Kitt, Ciaran Kelly.

Ray Yeates, City Arts Officer with Dublin City Council, said: “The showcasing of Dublin’s remarkable choirs and the premiere of new community group compositions coming together to celebrate Dublin’s unique harbour heritage and its welcome to the world is the purpose of Sing a Song of Docklands.”

Internationally acclaimed conductor David Brophy added: “This night is a choral conversation between the communities of the Docklands and the wider city responding through spoken word and song.

“Tonight the wider city gathers to listen and respond to the voices that experience the Docklands.”

Sing a Song of Docklands will see the songs performed together in a night of song and celebration on May 21.

Songs include:

1. Ringsend/Irishtown – The Point of the Tide – Max Greenwood

2. Grand Canal/Pearse Street – The Boat People of Grand Canal Dock – Alain Servant

3. North Wall Sheriff Street – The River Carries Us Home – Carmel Whelan

4. East Wall – The Dockside Man - Macdara Yeates

Tickets cost €11.50 plus booking fees, and are available on Ticketmaster.ie