Four in five Dublin businesses fear winter blackouts

Businesses are struggling with the rising cost of energy bills

Almost 80pc of Dublin businesses are concerned over potential power outages this winter, according to a new survey.

A number of businesses said power outages would mean a “total inability to function”, while others said it would cause a dependence on generators, increasing carbon emissions.

Reduced productivity, a loss of sales and reputational damage have been voted as the most commonly feared consequences if energy blackouts were to happen this winter.

In the survey, carried out by Dublin Chamber, more than half of businesses said reducing energy consumption around peak hours between 5pm and 7pm would be possible, but would require “significant investment”.

The Chamber is calling for a “going green” tax credit, along with a R&D tax credit to help businesses tackle high levels of upfront investment and payback periods required to reduce energy consumption.

However, energy was not the only concern as businesses said they were also worried about affordable housing and its impact on labour supply.

Aebhric McGibney, Dublin Chamber’s Director of Public and International Affairs, said: “We’re hearing from Dublin firms that housing is an issue in a league of its own.

“This is partly due to its direct impact on the tightening labour market, as it squeezes potential hires out of the Greater Dublin Area due to the lack of affordable housing.

“Energy capacity and security is vital to the continued prosperity and growth of Dublin.

“Capital investment in upgrading infrastructure, expanding capacity and ensuring security of supply will need to be supported by Government.”

While more than half of Dublin businesses expect revenues to rise this year, expected profit trends signal cause for concern.

Dublin Chamber’s Profit Expectations Index stands at 1, the lowest figure to appear on the index since 2020.

In contrast, the Operating Costs Expectations Index stands at 94, an increase of 13 points since the second quarter this year.

“As 2022 draws to a close, Dublin firms continue to face challenges that are likely to spill into 2023,” Mr McGibney said.

“Inflation, the energy crisis, affordable housing, skills and labour shortages continue to test the resilience and innovation of Dublin firms still recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

“Despite these challenges, 2023 will no doubt offer opportunities for businesses to grow and evolve in equal measure.”