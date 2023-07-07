Former ESB headquarters on Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Street to become Georgian museum

The former ESB headquarters at 12 Fitzwilliam Street Lower will be converted into a Georgian-era museum

Plans for a new Georgian-era museum and visitor centre have been announced for Dublin’s historic Georgian core off Merrion Square.

The ESB and the Irish Heritage Trust have teamed up to redevelop number 12 Fitzwilliam Street Lower.

The building once stood in an unbroken line of Georgian houses running from Merrion Square to the top of Fitzwilliam Place in south Dublin’s Georgian core. It became the headquarters of the ESB in 1927.

However, in the 1960s, the ESB announced its intention to demolish sixteen houses on the street to replace the terrace with a purpose built office block.

The plans attracted strong opposition, with 900 people attending a public meeting in the Mansion House in 1961 to voice their opinions.

The demolition caused one of Dublin’s biggest conservation controversies and in 1965, with support from the government, numbers 13-28 were demolished and replaced with Sam Stephenson-designed offices.

Number 12 escaped the hammer and remains today with its original staircases, marble fireplaces, door cases and associated joinery, window boxes, shutters and ceiling centrepieces.

Built in the 1820s, the building is one of few Georgian-era houses off Merrion Square that have been restored.

The Irish Heritage Trust, in partnership with the ESB, plans to redevelop number 12 into a heritage visitor attraction and museum.

It is envisaged the new attraction will connect the history of Georgian Dublin and Fitzwilliam Street Lower and the development of science and technology in the home over 200 years.

Meanwhile, the Georgian House Museum at number 29 on Fitzwilliam Street Lower will be converted into three family sized homes.

These units will join the eleven homes that were completed in 2022 as part of the restoration the former ESB Georgian houses.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said: “I welcome this fantastic partnership and the restoration of a treasure of our past city living in the heart of Dublin’s Georgian Quarter.”

Having regard for the many original Georgian features, the Trust and ESB will progress with a conservation-led refurbishment of the building, revealing layers of history and people’s stories.

Anne O’Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust, said: “Since its formation in 2006, the Irish Heritage Trust has successfully collaborated with a wide variety of partners, public and private sector, to ensure the special heritage properties in our care are conserved, nurtured, developed and shared for future generations.

“We are delighted to be the partner of choice for ESB on bringing to life this historically significant Georgian building, using best conservation practice.

“We look forward to developing an immersive visitor experience, and we welcome the opportunity to connect people to its history through innovative and imaginative interpretation as well as education, events and volunteering whilst ensuring all works are completed in a sustainable manner.”

Paul Smith, ESB’s Executive Director of Engineering and Major Projects, said: “ESB has a longstanding presence on Fitzwilliam Street Lower which we very much value.

“Our new award-winning head office has been designed to be respectful of its Georgian surroundings and one of the most energy efficient office buildings in the country.”