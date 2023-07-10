Former Dublin Lord Mayor Ben Briscoe remembered as ‘hard working, committed public representative’

Ben Briscoe, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Fianna Fáil TD, has died.

Mr Briscoe was Lord Mayor of Dublin in 1988 and 1989, and, alongside his father Robert, they were the only father and son to ever occupy the office.

Mr Briscoe’s career as a TD spanned 37 years from 1965 to 2002.

He was remembered this evening by his former colleague Gay Mitchell as a “hard working, personable and committed public representative for almost four decades”.

“We shared the same constituency for a quarter of a century and worked on many projects together. He was a reliable and trustworthy colleague and a pleasure to work with. His word was his bond.

“As Lord Mayor he served with warmth and dignity, especially during the Millennium of the city, the second part of which he presided over,” Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Briscoe was part of the Jewish community but built a broad support base of people of “many religious beliefs and none”, Mr Mitchell said.

"He was a pleasant and charming man who, in turn, loved his native city, Dublin. Ben had a great sense of humour and always had a funny story, and a song, up his sleeve.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Norma joins with me in extending to Ben's wife Carol, and the Briscoe family our sincere condolences.

“Ar dheis Déi go raibh a h-anam dílis,” Mr Mitchell said.