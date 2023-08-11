Former An Post sorting office transformed into new library in Finglas

The new library in Finglas on the site of the former An Post sorting office

A former An Post sorting office in Finglas has been transformed into a “calm and serene” library which has been described as a “game changer” for the village.

The new facility opened to the public for the first time yesterday and will be delivering top class library services to the local community.

The former sorting office on Seamus Ennis Road has not been in use for several years and was acquired by Dublin City Council in 2020. Plans for a new library for the area had been in the pipeline since 2014.

While significant works were required to transform the building, the main fabric remained intact, making it an ideal location to upcycle.

The new library will replace the existing service, which opened in 1980 and was located on the first floor of the Finglas Village Centre.

Outdoor seating space at the new library in Finglas

Speaking about the new facility, Social Democrats Councillor Councillor Mary Callaghan said: “It’ll be a complete game changer. This is bringing Finglas into the 21st century.

“It’s a fantastic facility with lots of modern technology and some of the old library facilities that people know and love. They have meeting rooms for community groups too.

“This is a fully accessible facility. The last library was up the stairs and the lift often didn’t work. I pushed the council to make sure there’s plenty of parking so it’s accessible to all of the community.”

The building was retrofitted to maximise energy efficiency and specific interventions were made to optimise daylight and space to provide a sense of well-being.

The new library will provide a range of collections and spaces to read, study, meet and work as well as providing internet access and free Wi-Fi in a fully accessible building equipped with public toilets.

Dublin City Librarian, Mairead Owens, previously said: “Delivering a new community library for the people of Finglas is a long-standing ambition.

“This project will deliver on that ambition, providing much needed, free, open, and universally accessible space for all.

The new library in Finglas is fully wheelchair accessible

“The new library should also contribute positively to the regeneration strategy for Finglas village in a way that will assist the transformation of the centre of Finglas through the creation of a strong civic focal point for the area.”

Louise Cotter, of project architects Cotter and Naessens, added: “The front lawn will be reconfigured to provide a pocket park with a new seating hub and a gently sloped pathway set in landscaped grounds.

“The use of scented plants in the triangular plots between the path might aid navigation and enhance the sensory experience of pedestrians and wheelchair users, and particularly those of limited sight.

“This is just one of the design measures adopted to enhance the experience of all visitors to the library and make it a truly inclusive space.”