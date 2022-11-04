Footage shows rats taking over popular Dublin playground

Rats have taken over a popular Dublin playground, placing the health and safety of children in the area at risk.

Parents are concerned about the playground in Islandbridge Court after several rats have been spotted running around the facility.

Dublin City Council have been dealing with the issue for months by removing overgrowth, surveying the drains, filling a number of holes identified in planters, clearing patio and inside units in the area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Máire Devine told the Irish Independent: “As a parent, I'd be very reluctant to let my child play there. It’s a bit of a horrible situation. Health and safety need to come first, there’s a risk to children in the playground.

“I’ve been on the rat issue with Islandbridge Court complex, including the playground because the kids can’t play there, for months and months. I’m putting out a leaflet now advising what’s being done and what needs to be done.

“Overgrowth has been removed but more needs to be done. There’s a plague of rats in Memorial Court, they’ve gone into various units. We’ve cleared out some of the units which contained excessive items, there were rats seen running in and out of those units.”

She added: “You think you have a handle on it, and they come back again. DCC have responded but it’s still a problem, they’ve done what they can with the units.”