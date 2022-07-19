Fixmystreet.ie closing down after 11 years of helping solve Dublin’s broken paths and street lights

The website was often used to report incidents of littering or graffiti on Dublin's streets. Pic: Damien Eagers

A website founded 11 years ago to allow communities to report problems such as broken paving or street lights, is being closed down.

Clondalkin Councillor Trevor Gilligan told Independent.ie that South Dublin County Council (SDCC), which founded the site, had informed local politicians the technical infrastructure was “past its end of life”.

The council added there had been “significant technical, operational and security challenges experienced”.

The website Fixmystreet.ie has received 80,000 reports in the 11 years it has been running. However, when Independent.ie logged onto it today, we were alerted to a ‘Not secure’ notification.

“The whole country was using the website, the issues can’t now go into a black hole,” Cllr Gilligan said.

“The website has had 32 enquiries today. They include reports of graffiti and litter in Tallaght, a dangerous tree in Ballycullen, and illegal dumping.

“While I appreciate all the hard work SDCC has put into the website, existing enquiries must not now fall by the wayside.

“SDCC must deal with the issues in a timely manner. I have also asked how many enquiries, out of the 80,000, have been addressed, as well as how much money has been spent on the website to date.”

Cllr Gilligan said it had been “forward thinking” to set up such a community spirited website and he’s concerned people will now find it difficult to get their issues heard with “generic council emails”.

Cllr Gilligan said a number of residents have said they do not wish the website to close, as it was the first place they went to to make reports.

“It’s such a pity, as I’m getting a lot of positive feedback from people using the portal,” he said. “People want to see it stay online.

“Ultimately, the features behind the reason for closure are all likely down to resources and funding. I can only assume it costs a lot of money to run.”

He felt there are many problems that need to be reported across South Dublin, as well as nationally, and it was a concern residents might now feel there’s nowhere to go.

“There could be road or path defects, someone in a wheelchair or pushing a buggy in such a place might need urgent help,” he said.

“The only way to now make issues like this heard will be through councillors, TDs or a generic council email.”

A notice on the Fixyourstreet.ie website said: “After nearly 11 years we are announcing the cessation of the service which will take effect for new reports on 29 July, 2022, with the final website and related services closure August 5, 2022.

“Until then, please continue to report any issues in your area which need fixing.”

South Dublin County Council has been contacted for more information.