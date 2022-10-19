Five things that need to happen to save O’Connell Street

A number of key sites, such as the old Carlton cinema, remain empty

Labour senator Marie Sherlock said we need a better vision for O'Connell Street

State agencies must “step up and deliver a better vision” for Dublin’s O'Connell Street, it has been claimed.

The capital’s main thoroughfare is being plagued by anti-social behaviour, assaults and drug use, according to an RTE Prime Time investigation which aired this week.

“It’s very sad for me to see the main street in our capital city portrayed in such a way,” Labour senator Marie Sherlock said. “We’ve known for a considerable amount of time there have been issues with anti-social behaviour and a lack of direction for O’Connell Street.

“We need a better vision for this very important and historic street. There’s so much potential for O’Connell Street, but we need the Government, An Garda Siochana, Dublin City Council and local businesses to step up and deliver.”

So what needs to be done to help improve the situation?

Policing

The scene of a stabbing on O'Connell Street. Pic: Gerry Mooney

The scene of a stabbing on O'Connell Street. Pic: Gerry Mooney

In April this year, it was announced that a new garda station would open at 13A Upper O’Connell Street, close to the Savoy cinema. This would be used as the base for Operations Spire and Citizen, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

Speaking to Prime Time, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the new station would now be a garda liaison office and will open next year. However, she added there would still be a “significant footfall of gardaí” on the street.

“Operation citizen was launched last year. That is about high visibility policing, more gardaí in certain areas where they're needed,” she said.

“You have a separate operation which specifically targets street dealing and low level crime, they will be based there so any concerns that people have, they can go directly into this office on O’Connell Street.”

Senator Sherlock added: “We need to see a higher garda presence and what’s really crucial is that we address the issue of drug taking on the street head on.”

Business

How the new Clerys Quarter will look on O'Connell Street

How the new Clerys Quarter will look on O'Connell Street

O’Connell Street is suffering from the number of vacant premises and sites, such as the old Carlton cinema. Work is continuing on Clerys Quarter, which is due to open in the coming months.

“I take a particular interest in the development of the Clerys Quarter,” senator Sherlock said. “The Clerys agreement set out very clearly that the developers were committed to local community engagement and liaisons were put in place.

“There are other vacant sites in the area, but I believe Clerys has potential to give a lift to the street and a sense of pride.

“We also need the city council to take further steps when it comes to the culture of the street, like the traditions of meeting, the statues, the clock at Clerys and Eason as well,” she said.

Drug reform

Nessa Hourigan has called for safe injecting facilities to be implemented

Nessa Hourigan has called for safe injecting facilities to be implemented

Green Party TD Nessa Hourigan said that fully implementing safe injection facilities “would’ve really changed things” for O’Connell Street.

“The planning permission for Merchants Quay was tried for and refused, An Bord Pleanála is still looking at it. It was put forward in 2015 or 2016 and we still don’t have it.

“People don’t want to see drug use on the streets, we need full and total drug policy reform. You can’t push people who are in terrible deprivation, addiction and poverty around the city to please tourists. We need to address and solve the issues.”

Senator Sherlock added: “Whether we like it or not, we have to have somewhere for those who are addicted. “We need to see safe injection centres. If safe centres are put in place, we can deal with all the other issues like poverty and trauma.”

Planning

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee

Minister McEntee has acknowledged more long-term planning is needed on O’Connell Street. Things like “lighting; the environment; cleaning up the streets, quite literally, so that can support the work of the gardaí”.

Green Party Councillor Janet Horner added that, in comparison to main streets of other countries, Ireland really needs to step it up.

“On the physical landscape, the traffic limits us. If you look at boulevards abroad, you see cafés, markets and more greenery. That’s the direction we should head in with O’Connell Street, but we are limited because it is an essential transport route,” she said.

“On the environmental side of it, the Hammersons plan for Moore Street will impact O’Connell Street. Clerys reopening will bring animation and life back to the street in the daytime.

“Those buildings that are closed up perpetuates a lot of problems the street is having at the moment and we need to have a strategy to bring life to those empty buildings.”

Tackle homelessness

A homeless person's tent on O'Connell Street. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A homeless person's tent on O'Connell Street. Pic: Steve Humphreys

O’Connell Street and the north east inner city have been left to bear the brunt of the homelessness crisis, according to Ms Hourigan.

“The homelessness issue has been escalating over the last five or six years. The department of housing and local government has set up the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) in collaboration with Dublin City Council,” she said.

“They are doing their best. However, it’s the only bespoke emergency and homeless service in the country and they operate on the northside of the city.

“People from around the country experiencing homelessness or needing services for drug abuse or addiction are being sent into the north inner city.

“Local county councils are not doing their fair share, they’re leaving it to Dublin, and Dublin is leaving it to the north east inner city.

“Policing is an important factor, but we’re not going to police our way out of societal issues like homelessness, the need for drug policy reform or a lack of mental health services.

“I don’t have a huge amount of time for people who worry about what tourists think of us. There are people who don’t have enough to eat on our main street, children with no home to go to. I prefer to talk about those people,” she added.