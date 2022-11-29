Five of Dublin’s most controversial buildings and statues

Berkeley Library at Trinity College Dublin could soon see its name changed

What’s in a name? An awful lot it seems. Trinity College Dublin has just launched a public consultation, asking people whether it should rename a library named after the 18th century philosopher and slave-owning Bishop George Berkeley.

This debate is partly inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, which claims it’s wrong to publicly honour historical figures who did or said things that would be unacceptable today.

So with Bishop Berkeley’s reputation hanging in the balance, what other Dublin monuments, statues and buildings might come under pressure?

The Sean Russell statue

Sean Russell's statue in Fairview has been repeatedly vandalised



From Buckingham Street in Dublin’s north inner city, Sean Russell fought in the 1916 Rising, the War of Independence and the Civil War. He later became chief of staff of the IRA. Inspired by the old slogan, “England’s difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity”, he travelled to Nazi Germany in 1940 and received explosives training from Hitler’s intelligence service – but then died from a burst ulcer in a submarine on his way home.

Just over a decade later, a statue of Russell was unveiled in Fairview Park. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald had her first brush with controversy when she spoke at a rally there in 2003. Over the years, Russell’s statue has been decapitated, vandalised and spray-painted in LGBTQ+ rainbow colours – while Tanaiste (and soon to be Taoiseach again) Leo Varadkar has questioned whether he should be there at all. For now, he’s still standing.

The Prince Albert statue

Prince Albert's statue is kept 'hidden' behind a hedge



Eight years after Queen Victoria’s husband died in 1861, a sculpture was erected at Leinster House (then home to the Royal Dublin Society). When the site was taken over by an independent Irish parliament, Prince Albert found himself shifted to a less prominent spot and replaced by a cenotaph honouring Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith.

While a statue of Victoria herself was put into storage and gifted to the Australian city of Sydney in 1987, her German partner is still here – although he’s largely hidden from public view by a hedge.

In 2018, the Oireachtas Petitions Committee said it had received a submission from a member of the public, complaining that Albert was a symbol of British rule here and his memorial should be torn down. Since the State doesn’t actually own it, however, he received a stay of execution.

The Oliver St. John Gogarty statue

Statue outside the Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Temple Bar



Outside the pub bearing his name in Temple Bar, you can raise a glass to statues of the man himself and his friend, James Joyce.

Gogarty was a celebrated poet, author, surgeon, politician, athlete and the model for Buck Mulligan in Joyce’s Ulysses. Unfortunately for his admirers, he was also a terrible anti-Semite.

In 1937, he was successfully sued by an art dealer who claimed Gogarty had libelled him with some derogatory verse about “two Jews” in his semi-fictional memoir, As I Was Going Down Sackville Street. Gogarty’s articles and private letters also contain racist sentiments.

La Touche House

La Touche House in the ISFC



The La Touche family came to Dublin from Huguenot France in the late 1600s. Various members went on to play important roles in public life here, setting up a bank, developing large areas of the city and carrying out major charity works.

Just like Bishop Berkeley, however, their wealth was partly created by slavery. After Britain abolished this practice in 1834, the La Touches received £7,000 as part of a government scheme to “compensate” them for the loss of 736 slaves in Jamaica.

Two years ago, Workers’ Party representative Eilis Ryan called on Dublin City Council to rename an office block in the IFSC called La Touche House. Too many of our buildings and streets “retain the names of the ultra-wealthy whose money came from the blood of the British Empire”, she said.

So far, the council has shown no interest in opening this particular can of worms.

The Wellington Monument

The Wellington Monument in the Phoenix Park



The Iron Duke who defeated Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo, began life in Dublin in 1769. Contrary to popular belief, Wellington never actually said “being born in a stable doesn’t make you a horse” – but there’s no doubt he was a proud British imperialist and no friend of Irish nationalism.

All of which makes it a little awkward that Wellington is commemorated here with a 62-metre obelisk (the biggest in Europe) in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, just a few minutes’ walk from the President of Ireland’s official residence. A statue of him on horseback was also planned, but the money ran out.

So while Lord Nelson’s pillar on O’Connell Street was blown up in 1966, Wellington’s personal absence from his Dublin monument may explain why it hasn’t been given the boot – yet.