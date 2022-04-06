Five Dublin brothers join Climb with Charlie in memory of their father’s battle with MND

Michael Grant was just 51 when he died from motor neurone disease in 1981

Philip Grant (back row, second from left) with his four brothers and seven sisters

The five Grant brothers - Declan, Martin, Philip, Brendan and Michael - join Charlie Bird on the top of Croagh Patrick

Five Dublin brothers have told how Charlie Bird’s battle with motor neurone disease inspired them to climb Croagh Patrick together in memory of their late father.

Philip Grant (58), from Balbriggan, lost his dad Michael to the condition in 1981 at the age of just 51.

He said all 12 children in the family became carers during their father’s 11-year battle with MND, originally misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis.

“Every child in the house took turns caring for dad as my mother had to work,” he said. “There were a lot of mouths to feed and we weren’t well off.

“His hands were the first thing to go. I remember he started having falls off his bike and then his legs went and he ended up in a wheelchair, but his mind was always perfect.”

Philip said he wanted to take part in last weekend’s Climb with Charlie, which raised over €2m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, as “a bonding exercise” with his four brothers – Michael (62), Declan (54), Brendan (52) and Martin (50).

“My seven sisters regularly see each other and organise things, but me and my brothers haven’t really done anything together in around 20 years,” he said.

“I’ve climbed Croagh Patrick around 15 times before, but this was a special personal journey for us – the energy on the mountain was simply incredible.

“It was a wonderful way for us to talk about dad and honour his memory. We became quite emotional when we heard Charlie speaking because his voice sounded like my father’s.”

Philip said they were delighted to have a photograph taken with the former RTÉ broadcaster, as well as boxing legend Barry McGuigan.

“Charlie had great energy and he flew up the mountain,” he said. “It’s amazing how one man can bring so many people together.

“If he was in the Dáil, he would be one of the most popular politicians ever.”

To mark the 41st anniversary of their father’s death, Philip said his seven sisters now plan to run the Women’s Mini Marathon in June to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.