First images of potential George’s Dock public swimming pool at white water rafting site

Conceptual drawings for a public swimming pool in Dublin's George’s Dock. Pics: George’s Dock Lido Campaign

The first images of a potential public swimming pool in the George’s Dock area of Dublin have been released.

The area had originally been earmarked for a white water rafting facility by Dublin City Council, before the controversial idea was shot down.

Conceptual drawings have been released by the George's Dock Lido Campaign, with the hope it can be a “world class heated pool” with “assault courses and floating cinemas”.

The council has suggested a swimming facility in conjunction with an emergency services training centre, but the campaign group is asking councillors to approve and develop proposals for a 100pc public facility.

According to George's Dock Lido Campaign founder, Patrick Earls, the current DCC plan would designate almost half of the prime public site to a facility that would be unused for much of the year.

Aerial view of how the potential swimming pool might look

Aerial view of how the potential swimming pool might look

He believes their proposal would provide something positive and useful to citizens and visitors, both swimmers and non-swimmers alike.

“Every generation has a responsibility to contribute to the city’s civic infrastructure. The great landmark facilities we have, such as Phoenix Park, were a gift to us from previous generations,” he said.

“It is time for us now to step up and do something magnificent for the city and its future citizens.

“Providing a heated pool would ensure year-round access for all types of swimmers, whilst still allowing the magic of outdoor swimming to challenge our senses and bring us closer to nature.”

The campaign group hopes to create a public space combining swimming pools, green space and community facilities.

They have engaged with local communities in the development of its proposal to seek ideas and support.

The facility could include performance areas, function rooms and a café

The facility could include performance areas, function rooms and a café

Lead architect Chris Romer-Lee, from Studio Octop, has developed conceptual images that include a 50-metre all-season heated pool, a smaller learning pool, diving boards, saunas, water gardens with public seating, performance areas, community function rooms, a restaurant, café and viewing gallery.

“George’s Dock offers Dublin City Council the opportunity to provide a world class facility in a historic location,” he said.

“Because of the central location, the vision is for a facility that reaches everyone within Dublin and beyond, from school children to scuba divers, and triathletes to leisure swimmers.

“During the summer, special events could ensure increased access to the facility.

“Swimming and diving galas, a floating cinema or assault courses would all further enhance this facility and ensure its economic viability within the city.

“We look forward to continuing to develop this significant proposition for the citizens of Dublin,” he added.