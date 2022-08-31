Fireworks already a problem in Dublin two months before Halloween

Residents have complained of fireworks already going off around the city

With two months to go before Halloween, residents in Stoneybatter and Cabra have already been complaining about fireworks going off late at night.

Joe Costello, Labour councillor for the North Inner City, said it was now time for gardai to step up “all efforts to find the source of the fireworks”, as concerns grow about anti-social behaviour.

“There’s been a lot of fireworks going off recently in Stoneybatter. We have them going off at all hours of the night and it’s still two months until Halloween,” he said.

“Residents are complaining about how late the fireworks are going off. This is something I haven’t previously heard of before the end of August.

“There seems to be some kind of a consignment of them. I suspect it’s mostly kids, but people are worried they could put a firework through the letterbox.”

Labour councillor Declan Meenagh, who represents the Cabra and Glasnevin area, said there are particular blackspots for fireworks.

Cllr Meenagh, who is visually impaired, said he’s concerned for those with sensory issues and vulnerabilities.

“It’s such an anti-social thing,” Cllr Meenagh told Independent.ie. “It’s hard to know what to do. The kids are clearly bored and need activities.

“We need project-based initiatives for young people. They wouldn’t be going round setting fireworks off months before Halloween if they weren’t bored.

“Perhaps we should even consider legalising fireworks for one day a year. If you look at Germany, they allow fireworks for New Year’s Eve and they aren’t going off all year round.”

Fireworks are often brought back from shopping trips to the North

Fireworks are often brought back from shopping trips to the North

Both councillors felt some action was needed due to the ease in which people can access fireworks online or by shopping in the North.

“Something more has to be done because people have been seriously injured,” Cllr Meenagh said. “I am visually impaired and when you hear a boom, it disorientates you.

“For people with sensory issues, vulnerable people and those with trauma, it’s a difficult issue. While it’s also really inconsiderate on animals, who are terrified by the noise.”

Cllr Costello added: “Every year, I ask for legislation to be synchronised with Northern Ireland.

“Kids don’t realise how dangerous fireworks are, and they’re using them without any regulations. They take chances and can get hurt from being too close to fireworks when they go off.

“It’s a worrying feature that they’re starting this early,” he said. “The guards are going to have to clamp down and look at this and see why it’s already a problem in August.”

Cllr Costello said he would be raising the matter with gardai at a Dublin City Council Joint Committee next month.