Firefighters responding to building blaze in Dublin city centre

The fire at the building off Francis Street this evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade are dealing with a building on fire in the city centre this evening

Four fire engines responded to the blaze at the building off Francis Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

Traffic restrictions remain in place while crews work at the scene.

Photos of the scene were shared to social media by the service, depicting the height of the blaze and the aftermath.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “Shortly before 7pm on Thursday 6th July Dublin Fire Brigade received reports of a fire in a commercial premises on Francis Street in Dublin 8.

“On arrival, firefighters discovered a well developed fire in a building at the junction of Thomas Street and breathing apparatus teams were committed to extinguish the fire.

"Four fire engines along with a turntable ladder were on scene from Dolphins Barn and Tara Street fire stations. The fire was brought under control by 7.30pm and thanks to a full evacuation of nearby buildings, no injuries were reported.”

In a statement shared to Twitter shortly after 8pm, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a building off Francis Street.

“Four fire engines responded along with a turntable ladder.

They added: “The fire is under control, traffic restrictions remain in place.”