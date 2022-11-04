Firefighter to run New York Marathon in full gear one week after completing in Dublin City

A firefighter is getting ready to run the New York Marathon in full gear one week after completing the Dublin City Marathon.

Thom Hempsey, who wore his firefighter gear last week whilst carrying an oxygen cylinder, is set to do it all over again on the other side of the Atlantic this weekend.

The former soldier is running 26.2 miles in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie which was set up in memory of 8-year-old Aoibheann who died in 2010 from a rare form of Cancer.

Aoibheann’s dad Jimmy Norman and Thom were initially strangers to each other, but after working together to raise funds for the charity, they have become good friends.

Jimmy told the Irish Independent: “I really admire Thom and we’ve become really good friends. He was letting kids try on the firefighter gear last week, he just comes across as such a humanitarian.

“He was a soldier in Afghanistan. He’s a tough cookie and he has a heart of gold. He’s a gentle human being and he’s lovely to talk to. Thom said he was going to take on the marathons in Dublin and New York.

“He started looking for a charity. He got to know about Aoibheann’s Pink Tie because he owns three gyms and one of the women in the gym has a daughter on St. John’s Ward undergoing cancer treatment.”

Jimmy is grateful for what his new friend Thom is doing in memory of his little girl as he’s keeping her spirit alive.

“I don’t know how he’s still going. He’s an incredible human being. He was saying the real issue wasn’t carrying the breathing apparatus, the biggest problem he had was overheating.” Jimmy said.

“The firefighter gear keeps out the fire, but it keeps everything else in. It's expected to be very warm in New York over the weekend.

“He has some very shocking stories from Afghanistan. He befriended kids out there, he’d give them colouring books and pencils. One kid went to run over to him one day and someone put a bomb in her schoolbag.

“He said that his experience as a soldier led him to believe that anyone who suffers during a conflict are children. He swore that he’d help children and that’s the inspiration behind it.

“Anyone who does anything for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie really honours her memory and keeps her soul close to me. I told Thom whenever he’s giving up, just have a little look over your shoulder and Aoibheann will be standing there giving him a little push on.”