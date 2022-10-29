Firefighter to run Dublin City Marathon in full gear in aid of children’s cancer charity

A Dublin fire fighter will run the Dublin City Marathon this Sunday in full firefighting gear, weighting more than 25kgs, for a children’s cancer charity.

Thom Hempsey will run not only the Dublin Marathon, but also the New York City Marathon in November for the charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Mr Hempsey will take to the streets of Dublin along with 25,000 participants on Sunday with an oxygen cylinder, helmet and boots.

“I saw the work that the charity does and just naturally I knew I had to do something big,” said Mr Hempsey.

The Northern Ireland man previously worked in the military for 12 years, and is now working with the Dublin Fire Brigade for nearly two years.

“We have our fire trousers and fire jacket, then fire boots, helmet and a breathing apparatus which is a cylinder that contains clean air on our back,” he said.

“All of that will be approximately 25kg of extra weight on me.

“I’ve been training with various different weights but I haven’t attempted anything in the full gear yet, so tomorrow will be the big attempt.”

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie was set up in memory of 8-year-old Aoibheann who died in 2010 from a rare form of Cancer.

“Aoibheann was diagnosed with cancer on January 22, 2009. She fought for a year and passed away on the April 7, 2010, just days before her ninth birthday,” said her father Jimmy Norman.

“She barely got a chance. She got one year of life after being diagnosed.”

Mr Norman started the charity in 2010 after experiencing a lack of supports for parents and said the “seeds of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie were planted on St John’s Ward”.

Mr Norman and his wife Ann Marie had three other young children at the time of Aoibheann’s illness and he said there was no Irish dedicated children’s cancer charity in 2010.

“I spent a year on St Johns Ward and during the year I spent with Aoibheann I noticed an awful lot of hardship in parents from Galway, Kerry, even Dublin trying to get accommodation,” he said.

“When a child gets sick one parents nearly always has to give up work and that has a huge effect on the economics of a family.”

The charity runs a financial intervention programme and works with the social workers on St Johns Ward who access the needs of the family, this may include helping with accommodation costs, parking or food bills.

“If their car is broken down or accommodation costs are difficult for them. Car parking in the hospital is a huge issue so we will take over those financial burdens,” he said.

At Aoibheann’s funeral, Jimmy asked the men in the church to wear pink ties and for the women not to wear black.

“When Aoibheann was carried out of the church I just seen a sea of pink ties,” said Jimmy, explaining how the charity got its name.

The charity has recently purchased a house in Drimnagh called Aoibheann’s Lighthouse for families with a long term stay in Crumlin Hospital.

The house is free of charge to families with a child undergoing long term cancer treatment and is located beside the hospital. The charity were able to purchase the house following the 'Strip and Dip' fundraiser in 2018 which saw over 2000 women taking part.