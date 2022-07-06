Final chance to enter GAA club raffle and win a €250k city centre apartment for just €100

The fourth floor apartment at Jervis Place could be yours for just €100

With the chances of owning your own home in Dublin becoming increasingly remote, winning a raffle may turn out to be the only way of getting a foothold on the property ladder.

Cavan-based GAA club Bailieborough Shamrocks is raffling a city centre apartment worth more than €250,000 next week, with tickets costing €100 each.

The lucky winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live rent and mortgage-free in the capital – or have the option of taking a quarter of a million in cash as a hefty deposit towards a property of their choice.

The “life-changing” prize is a fully refurbished one-bed, fourth floor apartment at Jervis Place, close to the Luas and in the heart of one the city’s busiest shopping areas.

While a maximum of 10,000 tickets were released for sale, almost 30pc remain unsold ahead of the draw on Monday, July 11, dramatically increasing the odds of winning.

The ‘Win a Dublin City Apartment’ campaign was officially launched last year by Cavan soccer star Leanne Kiernan, who plays for Liverpool FC.

The draw was originally supposed to take place on St Patrick’s Day but was postponed by the club until the summer.

The raffle is part of an ambitious fundraising initiative, with proceeds going to help fund a state-of-the-art training and community facility in the east Cavan town.

This will include a refurbishment of the existing clubhouse, the provision of floodlighting and the completion of a walking track around the playing pitch.

Gavin Mackey, chairman of Bailieborough Shamrocks GAA, said: “Someone’s life will change on Monday evening. However, each ticket purchased will change the lives of hundreds of children, teenagers and adults in our community and beyond.”

The raffle is restricted to over-18s, but there is no limit on the number of tickets an individual can purchase. You can enter on www.winadublincityapartment.com