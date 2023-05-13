Filming set to start next month on teenage life in 90s Dublin written by Senator Lynn Ruane

Filming is expected to begin in June for a new feature film written by Senator Lynn Ruane and inspired by teenage life in 1990s Dublin.

The coming-of-age film, titled Ready or Not, follows a group of teenagers as they enter adolescence in the late 1990s, navigating through peer pressure, sexualisation and the grey area of consent.

The Dublin senator has said she is “buzzed” to be casting from within working class communities in the city for the new film.

On social media she said, “It’s out. I’ve written a feature film and it is now gone into production with an amazing team.”

“Ready or Not is now casting from within working class communities and I’m buzzed,” she added.

The film is currently casting for teenagers aged between 14-17 of all genders who are interested in acting and performance.

The film will follow the young group of friends united by football, school and their locality to navigate the challenges that arise from coming of age.

In the backdrop of their working class community, the audience will see how it impacts the dynamics of their relationship and how they overcome these challenges, growing and maturing together.

The importance and impact of friendship, loyalty and humour being at the centre of the film and the character’s lives.

The film will be directed by Claire Francis Byrne, produced Ruth Coady, Gaze Pictures and casting will be carried out by Maureen Hughes Casting.

Filming is expected to begin June 19.