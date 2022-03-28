Fifteen kid goats join firefighting herd on Hill of Howth

Dublin Fire Brigade crew from Kilbarrack station with herder Melissa Jeuken and the kid goats on the Hill of Howth. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Melissa Jeuken looks after the herd of wild goats in Howth. Pic: Orla Murray

Dublin Fire Brigade crew from Kilbarrack station meet the kid goats on the Hill of Howth. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Fifteen kid goats are the latest recruits in Dublin Fire Brigade’s efforts to prevent the spread of wildfires on the Hill of Howth.

As part of a traditional land management plan by Fingal County Council, a herd of goats was deployed to the peninsula last summer.

The three-year project, run in conjunction with the Mayo-based Old Irish Goat Society, also includes a breeding programme.

According to Han Visser, Fingal County Council’s Biodiversity Officer, there are now 42 goats in the breeding herd in Howth, with plans to introduce up to 15 more males later this year.

“There is a limited number of Old Irish Goats, so these new arrivals are a great boost,” he said.

With gorse fires continuing to pose a threat to some of Howth’s most scenic and environmentally sensitive areas, it’s hoped the goats will graze down the height of the vegetation and help create natural fire breaks.

Last week, 1.2 acres of scrubland at the start of the cliff walk at Balscadden, near Howth Harbour, was destroyed in the first significant wildfire of the year.

The blaze was extinguished in two and a half hours by three units of Dublin Fire Brigade.

It is believed there is a clear link between the disappearance of livestock – a common feature on Howth Head until the 1940s – and the decline of the heathland on the peninsula.

The daily operation of the grazing scheme, widely used in countries such as Spain and Portugal, is overseen by professional herder Melissa Jeuken.

In a tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said crew members from Kilbarrack station were delighted to meet the new Howth “firefighters” over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a charity carwash was held at Kilbarrack Fire Station yesterday to raise funds for Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

More than 250 cars were washed by firefighters as part of the Mother’s Day event, with Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland turning up to lend a hand.