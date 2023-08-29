Fee-paying Dublin school welcomes secondary level boys for first time in its history

Students Dan and Juliet Hickey on their first day at Rathdown Senior School in Glenageary

Rathdown School in Glenageary, south Dublin, has finally welcomed boys to its Senior School for the first time.

The 50-year-old school is one of Ireland’s leading fee-paying day and boarding schools. It will be the first time in its history that the entire school will be open to both boys and girls.

Almost 33pc of first year students starting secondary level this year will be male, following on from last year’s successful transition to co-education at Junior School level.

Dermot Dix, Junior School Principal, said: “Last year’s move to co-ed in the Junior School was a huge success and was endorsed as such in a survey conducted this past summer term with our parents.

“We are all enormously excited to see the co-ed roll-out continue into our Senior School.

“There has been unprecedented interest in places in the Senior School resulting in large numbers also joining the Junior School.”

From opening in 1973, Brian Moore, Senior School Principal, said this would be a special year for the school.

“It’s a very important year as on the anniversary of our 50th year, we will welcome boys into the senior school for the very first time,” he said.

“This reflects our ethos and vision whereby we aspire to promote progressive and contemporary values that reflect those of modern Ireland.

“Interest is higher than ever across both genders, with parents telling us that they want a mixture of sexes in classrooms.”

The school, situated on 16 acres in Glenageary, welcomes day pupils to its Junior School, while the Senior School offers both a day and boarding option.

The school will host an open day for prospective students and their parents on Monday, September 18, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.