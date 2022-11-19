Father and son to climb Kilimanjaro in honour of grandad who couldn’t finish trek

Luke Pierce and his dad Conor will take on Kilimanjaro

A Dubliner is preparing to climb the highest mountain in Africa in honour of his grandad who couldn’t finish the gruelling trek.

Luke Pierce’s grandfather Patrick passed away in March after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Luke is hoping to successfully complete two physically demanding challenges with the goal of raising money for the Irish Cancer Society.

This month, he is running 5km at 5am every day to raise funds. He will then travel to Tanzania over the summer to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with his dad, Conor.

Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world and is 4,900 metres above its plateau base.

“My grandad lived his life on the mountains. He was hiking every day, he was leading teams up until his 80s, he was extremely fit,” Luke said.

“There was one mountain, Kilimanjaro, which he couldn’t finish because he had problems with oxygen levels halfway up, so they had to bring him back down.

“Myself and my father agreed that if we can both raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, we’d go and finish the trek for him this summer.

Patrick Pierce was forced to abandon his trek up Kilimanjaro

Patrick Pierce was forced to abandon his trek up Kilimanjaro

“We’re going to start the 12-day trek in June in honour of him. The altitude will be the biggest problem. We’ll have to spend time at altitude beforehand and have a good level of fitness to get up and down.”

Luke's grandad had an awful battle with cancer for eight months before he died. It came as a complete shock for his family and friends as he was extremely fit and regularly climbed mountains.

Luke understands the difficulty of the two fitness challenges, but is determined to do it for his grandad and everyone else who is or has a loved one suffering from this disease.

“I wanted to do a challenge that I never heard of before, something quite difficult, something that would really push me,” Luke said.

“I remember thinking, what would my grandad be proud of and what would he love for me to accomplish? So, I decided I'd wake up and run 5km every morning for the month of November.

“I was contemplating whether it’d be a good idea, if I’d be able to finish the difficult challenge. But I decided to do it, I set my mind to it for grandad.”

You can donate to Luke’s fundraiser here.